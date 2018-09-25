Griffin

KERNERSVILLE – Nancy Marie Griffin, 80, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018 at her home. Nancy was born May 3, 1938 in Forsyth County to Curtis and Stella Crews Griffin. She worked for Hanes Hosiery and later retired from AT & T. Nancy was a member of the Telephone Pioneers at AT & T and the CWA Retiree Club and she was also a charter member of First Christian Church in Kernersville. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Griffin; two children, Edward Vance Crosby and Mark Anthony Crosby; two brothers, Curtis Griffin and Allan Crews Griffin; and a sister, Janice Griffin Snyder. Surviving are her sister, Linda Johnson; a beloved sister-in-law, Judy S. Griffin; two stepdaughters, Kimela Griffin, and Dawn Griffin Carlton; one stepson, Robert Griffin; two step-grandchildren, Ashley Griffin Williams (Jason), and Brooke Carlton McDowell (Jimmy); 4 nephews, Chris Johnson, Todd Johnson, Harold Snyder, and Matthew E. Griffin; great nieces, Abby Johnson and Summer Page; and one great nephew, Spencer Snyder. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at First Christian Church – Kernersville with Dr. Pete Kunkle and Rev. Dan Hipply officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, at Hayworth Miller Kern-ersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association- BMC: Dept of Neurology, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157; the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409; or the American Can-cer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com