Eddie S. Gray, 59, passed through the gates of Heaven July 22, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:00PM Sunday July 28, 2019 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Justin Lowe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends Saturday evening from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville.

Eddie was the son of the late Evelyn Louise Skeen Gray and Hobert Wayne Gray. Eddie was a 1978 graduate of Northwest Guilford High School. He was the Operations Supervisor for UPS Greensboro and had worked in the Freight business for a total of 43 years.

Eddie was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where he was an active member of the Fellowship Class, United Methodist Men, Youth Group, a Greeter, and the H.O.P.E. Committee.

He will be missed by all who knew him, and his greatest joy was his family. He spent his spare time kayaking, camping, and along with his wife as they loved on their grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 32 years, Beverly Pinkston Gray of the home; daughter, Courtney Robbins and Jared of Colfax; granddaughter, Lindley Reese Robbins; grandson, Talon Wayne Robbins; and granddaughter on the way, Everly Joy Robbins; sister, Beverly Shelton; brothers, Jerry Gray, Carey Gray and Charlotte; and numerous extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Youth Group, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284