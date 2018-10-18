Gray

Kernersville, NC: Miss Krystal Leigh Gray, 35, passed away after complications with pneumonia at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

Krystal is survived by her mother, Karen N. Williams and husband, Lee of Madison; her father, Ricky L. Gray and wife, Kathy of Kernersville; her daughter, Jade Williams of Madison; five brothers, J. D. Williams and wife, Cassie, Thom Williams and wife, Shannon, Travis Williams, Andrew Pearson and Eric Pearson and wife, Samantha; maternal grandmother, Betty S. Pegram; and paternal grandmother, Betty C. Gray. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfa-ther, Richard E. Pegram, Sr.; paternal grandfather, Richard B. Gray; and grandfather, Charles Burton Newsome, Sr.

Services were held privately by the family.

Memorials may be made to Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, ICU Department, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro.