Greensboro – Mr. Paul David Gray, Sr., 80, passed away Sunday. August 20, 2017 at the Hospice Home of High Point. Paul was born on December 5, 1936 in Guilford County to John Sanford and Annie Rayle Gray. He was of the Baptist Faith, attending Smith Grove Baptist Church. Paul was a graduate of Colfax High School and retired from Sexton Foods with 17 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Gray.

Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Atkins Gray of the home; one son, Paul David Gray, Jr. of Colfax; two step-children, Doug Little (Debbie) and Drenda Stewart (Jerry); two grandchildren, Holly Little and Jerry Stewart, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Aaron Mahoney, Daniel Little, Emma Stewart and Ella Stewart; and four sisters, Rebecca Idol of Greensboro, Gail Lawson (Wayne) of Oak Ridge, Kathryn Motsinger (JR) of Winston-Salem, and Anne Wise (Larry) of Clemmons. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Vernon Farrington officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 430 W Friendly Ave Greensboro, NC 27401 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

