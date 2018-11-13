Grass America, Inc. celebrated plans for a major expansion of its Kernersville facility with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 23. In addition to adding square footage to its Hwy. 66 South campus, the project will also increase the company’s local workforce.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 13, 2018 edition.
Grass America expansion
