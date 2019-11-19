Goode

Kernersville – Mr. Alton Hampton Goode, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on October 30, 1952 in Forsyth County to Folger Hampton and Anna Belle Lynch Goode. He was the owner and operator of Goode’s Tree, LLC. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Alton was also a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He was a loving son, husband, father, and brother.

Alton was preceded in death by his father. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Deborah Burton Goode; two daughters, Heather Davis and Crystal Tilley (husband, Tommy) all of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Maggie Davis, Ellie Davis, and Tyler Tilley; his mother, Anna Lynch Goode; five sisters, Sylvia Nixon (husband, Kenneth), Sheila Goode, Fern Albracht (husband, Glen), Rhonda Shumate, and Maria Horn (husband, Robert); and two brothers, Alan Goode (wife, Debbie), and John Goode.

A graveside service for Alton will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Frank Shumate and Ken Overby officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Goode family.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the Trellis Supportive Care staff for their care and to Alton’s brothers, Alan and John, for love and support during his illness.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.