Good Friday Cross Walk

Over 50 community churches will take part in an ecumenical Good Friday Cross Walk on Friday, April 19 starting at 9 a.m.

The Cross Walk will start in the Food Lion parking lot, located at 617 N. Main Street. Participants are asked to be there at 9 a.m. to hear instructions, share in scripture and join in prayer.

The walk will start at 9:30 a.m., escorted by the Kernersville Police Department. For more, see the Thursday, April 11, 2019 edition.