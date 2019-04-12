Over 50 community churches will take part in an ecumenical Good Friday Cross Walk on Friday, April 19 starting at 9 a.m.
The Cross Walk will start in the Food Lion parking lot, located at 617 N. Main Street. Participants are asked to be there at 9 a.m. to hear instructions, share in scripture and join in prayer.
The walk will start at 9:30 a.m., escorted by the Kernersville Police Department. For more, see the Thursday, April 11, 2019 edition.
Good Friday Cross Walk
