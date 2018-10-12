The Knights of Columbus from Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville will hold its annual Operation LAMB & Holy Cross Council 8509 Golf Classic on Saturday, Oct. 27, with proceeds to benefit Operation LAMB and other local charities.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 9, 2018 edition.
Golf tournament
