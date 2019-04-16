GoFundMe

After years of hip bone deterioration, Nathan Love has set up a GoFundMe page for his father, Tim Love, who owns Love that Music in downtown Kernersville, in hopes of raising funds to help his father get the hip replacement surgery he needs.

Tim, 57, was diagnosed with end stage avascular necrosis of the right hip several years ago and has been experiencing degenerative symptoms for nearly five years and crippling pain due to the ongoing deterioration of his hip bones.

