As a way to minister to local families, Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist Church is kicking off their new God’s Closet ministry on Sunday, March 31 from 12 – 2 p.m.
The cost of the event is only $1 and includes new or gently used children’s clothing from infant through teens, as well as bedding.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 2 & 3, 2019 edition.
God’s Closet
