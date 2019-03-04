God’s Closet

As a way to minister to local families, Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist Church is kicking off their new God’s Closet ministry on Sunday, March 31 from 12 – 2 p.m.

The cost of the event is only $1 and includes new or gently used children’s clothing from infant through teens, as well as bedding.

