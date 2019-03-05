God’s Closet

As a way to minister to local families, Kernersville Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church is kicking off their new God’s Closet ministry on Sunday, March 31 from 12 – 2 p.m.

The cost of the event is only $1 and includes new or gently used children’s clothing from infant through teens, as well as bedding.

Nicki Williams, who has organized the event for Kernersville SDA, noted that the ministry was started out of Spokane, Washington in 2009 and was adopted by the North American division of Seventh Day Adventists.

“Now, we’re up to 43 divisions,” she said. “Right now, there are 12 alone in NC.”

Williams noted that this is the church’s initial kickoff of the event and while their goal is to do it four times a year, they will likely only do it twice this year, depending on the amount of support they receive.

“It’s a completely community compassion event,” she said. “It is literally about ministering to families.”

Williams said they decided to hold the event in late March because it will be right after many other spring children’s consignment sales and is a great way to donate any items that didn’t sell.

Williams said she recently attended a God’s Closet in Morganton and said it was a big hit.

“There were 400 people lined out the door,” she remarked. “There are so many heart-warming stories with this ministry, and we want to really start reaching out and being compassionate. We don’t know who is going to show up and what they’ll need.”

Although the event is only $1 and is intended to help people who are in need, Williams said anyone is welcome to attend and they do not verify income.

“All you have to do to come in is fill out a registration card and pay $1,” she said.

When collecting items, Williams said they go through them to sort out anything that’s inappropriate or in poor condition.

“We sort it all into sizes, so it takes some time to get ready for the event,” she stated.

Williams said they are also inviting other community services to set up during the event. One that has already signed up is Safe Swim NC. They will also have free blood pressure checks, information about diabetes reversal classes and more.

“There will also be childcare available while parents are shopping,” she said. “And, the Health Ministry with Kernersville SDA will have food samples available.”

In the future, Williams said they will probably have more opportunities for people to volunteer during the event and be able to shop while they sort.

Williams said they are collecting new or gently used clothing or bedding from the community through March 29 anytime the church is open or you can contact her for other options.

“We will arrange large pickup and drop off locations at Kernersville SDA and Tri-City Christian Academy, located at 8000 Clinard Farm Road in High Point,” she said. “We do not accept toys or other baby items except clothes.”

For more information or updates about KSDA’s God’s Closet, visit them on Facebook www.facebook.com/Godsclosetkernersville. If interested in participating with God’s Closet, call 336-409-0776.

KSDA is located at 896 Old Winston Road. The church is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.