Godbee

SUMMERFIELD – Russell Warren Godbee, 56, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. Russell was born on September 16, 1963 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Frank Warren, III and Patricia Tuttle Godbee. Russell was a loving husband, father, son, and Papaw. He never met a stranger he couldn’t find something in common to talk about. Russell was the owner/operator of Carolina Power Generation. In his free time, he loved spending time with his horses and pups. He has touched so many lives, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him!

Surviving are his wife, Lycia Kellam Godbee; one daughter, Amanda Parsons; one son, Tucker Godbee; two step daughters, Katie Parsons and Kerri Dunlevy; two grandchildren, Khloe Rose Chilton and Miles Robert Dunlevy; his parents, Frank and Patricia Godbee; and several aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Russell was preceded in death by a close friend, Phil Owens.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Steve Lattimer officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 3:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home, and at all other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.