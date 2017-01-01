Glasswork artist

When people think of the small town of Kernersville, they probably don’t think of it as a place of bountiful artistic ability, but yet it is. Kernersville has artists in many genres, from simple to eccentric. One such artist that has works featured in museums around the world with a unique artistic genre is Jon Kuhn, whose talent lies in brilliant glasswork.

