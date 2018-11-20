#GivingTuesday

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is reaching out to the community to raise money during #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 27 and the non-profit is urging people to donate online through social media or their website. For more, see the Tuesday, November 20, 2018 edition.