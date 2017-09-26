Knowing firsthand how important blood can be, Robin Arnold, coordinator for a blood drive at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, encourages the community to give blood during the event on Thursday, September 28 from 2:30 – 7 p.m.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 26, 2017 edition.
Giving Life
