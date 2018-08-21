As The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville comes close to finishing up their Annual Giving Campaign, they are looking to the community to help them meet their goal as they still have 20 percent of their funds to raise.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 21, 2018 edition.
Giving campaign
As The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville comes close to finishing up their Annual Giving Campaign, they are looking to the community to help them meet their goal as they still have 20 percent of their funds to raise.
Previous post: Lambeth running for re-election
Next post: Teacher charged