The Salvation Army of Kernersville has begun distributing free coats to those in need as part of the organization’s annual “Give a Kid a Coat” campaign. With the recent mild weather seemingly coming to an end, the distribution couldn’t have been better timed.
For more, see the Thursday, January 23, 2020 edition.
Give a Kid a Coat
