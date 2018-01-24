Gilliam

Julia Smith Gilliam died January 22, 2018, at Salemtowne retirement community where she resided. Julia was born November 11, 1922 in Forsyth County, the oldest child of Erleen Clodfelter Smith and George Ernest Smith. She grew up in Kernersville and grad-uated from Sedge Garden High School and Salem College. She taught school in the Win-ston Salem Forsyth County Schools for 4 years. On July 3, 1945, Julia was married to William Tyree Gilliam at the Kernersville Moravian Church. After World War II, she and Tyree lived in Winston Salem. She lived in Alabama, in Minnesota and in Texas. Julia and Tyree returned to Kernersville in 1976. She is currently a member of Kernersville Moravi-an Church.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Lucy Smith Singleton. She is survived by daughters Mollie Ledwith and husband Ron of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Martha Currise and husband Don of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Will Ledwith and wife Gina of Guilford, Connecticut; Katie Ledwith of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Julia Currise O’Brien and husband Jim of Indianapolis, Indiana; Kristen C. Smith and husband Tim of Plymouth, Minnesota: and Jennifer C. Crosley and husband Brad, of Carmel Indi-ana; and great-grandchildren Liam Ledwith, Mason Smith, Chloe Ledwith, Graham Smith and Cameron Crosley. Julia had two sisters, Nancy Smith of Kernersville, and Ruth Smith Williard, and her husband, J. Van Williard, of Kernersville. Julia had 11 nieces and nephews. At the time of her home going, Julia was 95 years, 2 months and 11 days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salemtowne Retirement Center, Winston Salem, NC, or Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, 6825 Rolling View Drive, Tobac-coville, NC 27250.

The Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Kernersville Moravian Church.

