‘Get Well, Stay Well’

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce hosted its Lunch with Leaders series for 2017 on Tuesday, Sept. 12, featuring three of the area’s biggest health care providers.

The program’s theme was “Get Well, Stay Well,” and featured Deno Adkins, executive director of ambulatory care services for Cone Health; Nicole Brenner, director of operations for Novant Health’s medical centers in both Kernersville and Clemmons; Dr. Chan Badger, a primary care physician who serves as regional physician leader for Novant Health in Kernersville, eastern Forsyth and western Guilford counties; and Brent Erickson, administrator of the Kernersville VA Health Care Center (HCC).

For more, see the Thursday, September 14, 2017 edition.