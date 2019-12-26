Gerrey

Winston-Salem – Mrs. Diane Elizabeth Williard Gerrey, 66, loving wife, sister, and aunt, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on March 15, 1953 in Forsyth County to David C. and Maxine Pegram Williard. Diane served as a Paralegal for Renita Linville, Attorney At Law.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish Diane’s memory is her loving husband of 42 years, Ted Gerrey; one sister, Martha Lawson; six nephews and one niece, who were like children to Diane.

A graveside service for Diane will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Oaklawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Ernie Mills officiating. Mrs. Gerrey will be available for the public to view and sign the register book at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel on Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.