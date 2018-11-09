General Assembly seats

State Senator Joyce Krawiec won re-election to her District 31 seat in the N.C. General Assembly, turning back a challenge from Democrat John Motsinger, Jr. during Tuesday night’s mid-term election. Incumbent Republican Reps. Debra Conrad and Donny Lambeth will also head back to Raleigh after winning their District 74 and District 75 seats, respectively.

For more, see the Thursday, November 8, 2018 edition.