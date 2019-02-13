Garland

Muriel Matthews Garland, 80, formerly of Kernersville, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Winston-Salem Forsyth Medical Hospital. She was born February 19, 1938 to Robert Matthews and Zula Trout of Craig County, VA. Muriel was a member of Colfax Baptist Church of Colfax, NC and waitressed at Suzie’s diner for nearly 30 years in Kernersville, NC. Muriel, also known as “MAMA” to most, was a diehard fan of NASCAR’s famous Dale Earnhardt and his son, Jr. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Garland of Kernersville, NC. Surviving is her twin sister Madge Duncan and brother in law E.W. Duncan as well as her loving sons and grandchildren, James R. Atkins and his wife Terri Atkins of Stokesdale, NC and their children Robert, Kevin, Christopher and late grandson Jimmy along with youngest son Andrew C. Atkins and his wife Tammy Atkins of Colfax, NC and their children Sarah, Kevin and Emily along with late granddaughter Melissa and living great granddaughter Haylee Wright. A special thanks to Emily Bidgood, her granddaughter, for constantly being by her side in her final days. A memorial for Muriel to commemorate her wonderful life will be posted in the Kernersville News at a later date.