Gardner

Mary Madlyn Gardner passed away on November 25, 2017 of dementia. She was residing at Serenity House in Denver, CO. She was born October 29, 1922 in Hartland, WV to William and Mary Ellen Rhodes. She is survived by her three children Mary Lou Midcap, Rollin Gene Gardner (Jesse), Gregory Lynn Gardner (Jaime). Five grandchildren Matthew Midcap, Christi Garcia (Scott), Danielle Paul (Phil), Jessica Gardner, Emily Gardner, and Shane Gardner. Five great grandchildren Elise Midcap, Cole Garcia, Luke Garcia, Scarlett Paul, and Liam Paul. The interment of her ashes will be in Clay, WV in the spring of 2018.