Recycling service is on its way to becoming an option for all households located in the unincorporated areas of Forsyth County, with commissioners giving preliminary approval to the most recent proposal during the Board’s May 24 meeting. A final vote is set for June 21.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 2 & 3, 2018 edition.
Garbage & recycling service
Recycling service is on its way to becoming an option for all households located in the unincorporated areas of Forsyth County, with commissioners giving preliminary approval to the most recent proposal during the Board’s May 24 meeting. A final vote is set for June 21.
Previous post: Dr. Kayler leaving Main Street UMC
Next post: Celebrating 100 years