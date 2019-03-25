Galboe

GALBOE – Robert Joseph Galboe, Sr., age 88 of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. Robert was born in Masbeth Long Island, New York on August 19, 1930 to Lillian Dietrich Galboe and Joseph Galboe. After enrolling in the United States Navy on February 7, 1951, he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL and attached to the Hurricane Hunters Squadron, flying into storms Carol and Florence, along with other storms in the early 1950’s. As an Aviation Electronics Airman, his position provided testing of wind speeds and densities which provided valuable information for tracking the storms and possible destruction that they could cause. He was invited home one night for a home-cooked meal and to meet the niece of a squadron team member. This is when he met the love of his life, Patricia. After he was honorably discharged in February of 1955, he and Pat settled into Atlanta, GA. One of his first jobs was working for Colonial Bakery. He then moved into a Regional sales manager of hoist and cranes along with monorail systems for some larger companies in the Southeast region. After retiring from his career as a Salesman, he worked for Food Lion and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Kernersville, NC into his early 80’s. Bob never met a stranger and was well liked by everyone who had the pleasure to meet him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Lou Galboe; and daughter, Judith Maree Campbell. Surviving to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years, Patricia; his children, R. Joseph Galboe, Jr., Kella Skinner, Janet Wilmoth (Tim); grandchildren, Rachel Morse (Cory), Jessica Reep (Heath), Danielle Sarossy (Peter), Nicole Reid (Chuck), and Patrick Galboe; two great grandchildren, Blake Skinner and Brandon Reep; along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Vivenne as well as all the nurses and staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice for the personized care that he received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Trellis Supportive Care and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston – Salem, NC 27103. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.