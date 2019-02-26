Funk

Matthew Donald Funk, 28, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Matthew will be held at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

A native of Kernersville, Matthew was the son of Donald Funk and Sandra Funk of Kernersville. He graduated from East Forsyth High School with the class of 2008 where he was a member of the Jazz Band and Blue Regiment Marching Band. Matt was currently employed with Stay Alert Services, Inc. in Kernersville. He loved spending time with his beloved pit bulls, Petunia and Rosie. He also enjoyed movies, all types of music, gatherings with friends, attending concerts and traveling were a few of Matt’s favorite things.

In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his fiancée, Deanna Turner of Winston-Salem; brothers, Christopher Lee Funk of Belmont, NC and Robert John Funk of Winston-Salem; sister, April Grace Funk of Kernersville; nephew, Cairo Funk; nieces, Delia Funk and Amelia Vogler; maternal grandmother, Gertrude Jennings of Gate City, VA; uncles, Michael Ketron and Cynthia, Mitchell Ketron and Sarah, and David Funk and Beth; aunts, Julie Whitehill, and Jill Estal and John; and numerous cousins.

Friends and family may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104.