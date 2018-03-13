If you’re looking for a bargain and want to help a worthy cause at the same time, you might want to consider stopping by Turning Point Church on Hwy. 66 South on Saturday for a yard sale fundraiser. Proceeds will go towards the church’s first ever mission trip.
Fundraising yard sale
