Fundraiser to be held

A local saloon plans to hold a fundraiser to benefit a Walkertown family which lost its patriarch in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in February.

Double D Burnout Saloon is hosting a “Party for Lulu” for Harley Llewellyn and his family and in memory of David “Lulu” Llewellyn on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 10 p.m.

