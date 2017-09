FUNday Fundraiser

To show his support for education, Randy Carson, founder of The Carson Group at Allen Tate Real-tors, is sponsoring the 20th annual FUNday Fundraiser for Public Education on Tuesday, September 26 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, Saturday, September 23 & 24, 2017 edition.