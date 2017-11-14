Fulp fundraiser

After Darrel Fulp was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, Triad Baptist Church wanted to help their fellow church member and his family by hosting a baked spaghetti luncheon, which will be held this Sunday, November 12 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. in the church’s Activity Center.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2017 edition.