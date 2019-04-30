Fulp

Helen Higgins Fulp, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday April 27, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 4:00PM Sunday May 5, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter, Rev. David Raiford, and Dr. Al Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends prior to the service at the church from 3:00PM to 4:00PM.

Helen was born April 12, 1923 in Bruce Township of Guilford County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her first husband Harry J. Gilchrist; her second husband, Charles L. Fulp; parents, Charles B. and Ida Stuart Higgins; sisters, Katherine, Sallie, Mary, Allie, and Ida Maye; and brothers, Burr, Bryan, George, Ray, and Claude.

Helen will always be remembered by her family and friends for her joyful, loving, and selfless nature as she was always sensitive to the needs of others. It was in the home of her parents, who were gifted musicians, that Helen discovered her love of song along with a passion for sports. She was a loyal and knowledgeable basketball fan.

Helen grew up in the Pleasant Ridge community of Guilford County, and developed her faith in the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church. Upon her graduation from Guilford High School, she attended Women’s College (now UNC-G) to study Home Economics. During her marriage to Harry, and while residing in Darlington, South Carolina, she began her banking career with Citizen’s Bank of Darlington. She and her family were faithful members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Darlington, and devoted much of their time to the music program.

When she returned to North Carolina in 1955, Helen became an active member of the Kernersville community. She became associated with the Bank of Kernersville (now Wachovia/Wells Fargo) for twenty-five years. In 1971 she was recognized for her community leadership as the “Kernersville Business and Professional Woman of the Year”. As a member of Main Street United Methodist, she again dedicated herself to the choir for forty years until her health made it impossible to continue.

She served her church as Junior High Sunday School teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, Circle leader, she was President and Life Member of the United Methodist Women, and was instrumental in organizing the Boyd Stafford Sunday School Class for older adults.

Survivors include her son, Charles E. Gilchrist and Sharlene of Indian Trail, NC; grandsons, Scott and wife, Tiffany, and Allen and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Rachel and Joshua; step-children, Marilyn F. Kearns, and James Fulp and wife, Sally; step-grandchildren, Jon, Bryan and wife, Melissa, and Casey Fulp and wife, Nikki; step-great granddaughter, Emmie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284, or to the charity of one’s choice.

