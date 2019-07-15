Fulk

KERNERSVILLE – Iris Lee Finney Fulk (Nana) died peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019 with her family surrounding her. She was born in Forsyth County on September 29, 1937 to Edgar G. & Eliza Virginia Jenkins Finney. Mrs. Fulk was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School. Early in life as an only child she and her family attended Glenn Avenue Gospel Chapel in Winston-Salem where she met her husband of 61 years Donald Ray Fulk Sr., they married in 1958. After moving to Kernersville in 2006 they joined the fellowship at Sedge Garden Gospel Chapel where they remained until moving and making their new home at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in early 2018. There they attended services on Sunday morning and were fortunate to have their nephew Gary Martin as their pastor. Mrs. Fulk was employed by Wachovia Mortgage Company, Piedmont Airlines and retired from US Airways.

Throughout her life she never had unkind words to say about anyone, she was thoughtful, generous, kind and faithful to her family always providing for them in times of need. She loved to bake and her family always looked forward to her special desserts that she would share with them. She loved to travel and stay busy and was always planning her next trip.

She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar & Eliza Finney. She is survived by her husband Don of the home, two sons Donald Ray Fulk Jr. (Robin), James Christopher Fulk (Carole) and 3 granddaughters Candice, Carly and Casey and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00pm with Pastor Rod Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Walkertown, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Top Youth Camp 1460 Mackay Lane Pinnacle, NC 27043 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17 Chicago, IL 60601. The family wishes to thank all of the kind and generous people at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, Salemtowne and Oak Forest Rehabilitation for their help and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .