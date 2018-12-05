Retired US Marine Corps. Lt. Colonel and Purple Heart Recipient William “Bill” Gerichten recently celebrated his 90th birthday and shared his story of serving during three conflicts – WWII, Korean War and Vietnam, including the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, where he saved a man’s life on the frontlines.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 4, 2018 edition.
Freedom Train
