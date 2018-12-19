Frazier

HIGH POINT – Mrs. JoAnn Frazier, 84, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1934 in Guilford County to the late Chester and Alma Shields Westmoreland. She attended and was a faithful member of Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church her entire life. JoAnn was a long-standing member of the Senior Resources of Guilford County (SRG) and enjoyed spending time with many friends there. She was also in the Ladies Auxiliary at Colfax Fire Department. JoAnn was employed and retired from Guilford County School System.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.W. Frazier, Jr.; a brother, Bruce Westmoreland; and a sister, Kitty McCollum.

Surviving are her son, Keith Frazier (special friend, Amanda); three sisters, Shirley Frazier, Teeny Quick, and Maxine Woodruff (Bud); and one brother, Sonny Westmoreland (Lynne).

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Donna Friddle officiating. Burial will follow Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church, 2223 Sandy Ridge Rd, High Point, NC 27265. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.