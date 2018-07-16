Frances Norman Collins

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. – Psalm 121

J Frances Norman Collins entered into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ near midnight, Friday, July 13, 2018. She was 93 years old.

Born February 14, 1925, to Henry Arvil Norman and Bessie Reece Norman in the Smithtown Community of Yadkin County. She and her brother, Ray Norman were raised in a rural farming community where she acquired a deep faith, a strong work ethic, a patient demeanor and a boundless love for family. She was married to Harry Lee Collins, Jr. on September 7, 1942 whom she met on a blind date just months before. Their 60-year marriage ended upon his death January 20, 2003. Frances and Harry had two children, Rebecca Jean Venable (Joe) and A.L. “Buddy” Collins (Rene’), whom they raised in the Ardmore Community of Winston-Salem.

During their retirement, Frances and Harry moved to Kernersville living next door to their son and enjoying the love, laughter and energy of two of their grandchildren, Whitney Hunter (Gray) and David Collins. She was also very proud of her granddaughters, Tori Whalen and April Ma-nuel (Keith), whom she spoiled with love, affection and constant attention. Always available for a chat, a meal or just a phone call, Frances remained a part of their lives until her death.

Her long life allowed her to see two great grandchildren, Heather Millsaps (Ryan Moore) and Bay Routh, graduate from college and began their careers. Great-grandchildren, Will Hunter and Salem Hunter, are young but were showered with her love during frequent visits to her at Trinity Elms Retirement Center in Clemmons.

Forsaking public work at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1957, Frances was a homemaker. She was a friend to many and loved by all who were embraced by her gentle spirit. While active in many church, school and civic endeavors, Frances and Harry found their greatest joy as mem-bers of the Camel Caravan and Airstream travel trailer clubs where they made a host of friends as they traveled throughout the country.

Graveside services will be held in God’s Acre in Old Salem in Winston-Salem at 11 AM Thurs-day, July 19, 2018. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in memory of Frances Norman Collins to Ardmore Moravian Church, 2013 West Academy Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

