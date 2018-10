Fox

Laurel Lea Mann Fox (Lea), 89, died in Colfax, North Carolina on October 1, 2018.

She is survived by daughter Deborah Houghton and son Robert Houghton.

There will be a Memorial service at River Landing (1575 John Knox Dr., Colfax, NC) on November 1st at 3pm in the MPR room.

The family requests no donations or flowers.