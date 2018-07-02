Fourth of July Parade

The Rotary Club of Kernersville Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Kernersville Elementary School (KES) immediately following the Fourth of July 5K.

The parade route will start at KES on West Mountain Street, travel down East Mountain Street, then turn onto Broad Street and end at Pinnacle Financial Partners.

