By a 3-1 margin, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted in favor of buying the perpetual right to control and maintain the brick wall that faces the new Founders Park at the corner of Main and Mountain streets.
For more, see the Thursday, June 28, 2018 edition.
Founders Park
By a 3-1 margin, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted in favor of buying the perpetual right to control and maintain the brick wall that faces the new Founders Park at the corner of Main and Mountain streets.
Previous post: Recycling service
Next post: Fourth of July events