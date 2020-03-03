As a non-profit ministry in Kernersville, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville relies heavily on volunteers, making the position of volunteer services coordinator an important role. The ministry is thankful to have help through a grant provided by the Winston-Salem Foundation.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 edition.
Foundation grant
