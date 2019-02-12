Forsyth Super Stars

Not only does a competitive Special Olympics cheerleading squad in Forsyth County have a new name, but the group will hold a Valentine’s Day roller skating/dance fundraiser in Kernersville on Thursday evening, Feb. 14. They also just returned from participating in the state’s law enforcement torch run conference, so they’ve certainly been busy. The Forsyth Super Stars cheerleading team, formerly the EC Stars, compete regionally and nationally in Special Olympic competitions.

For more, see the Tuesday, February 12, 2019 edition.