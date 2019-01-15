Humane Solution has arranged for North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Hospital to come to Forsyth County Animal Control to host Forsyth Feral Fix, which aims to spay and neuter wild cats in cat colonies throughout Forsyth County, from January 19 – 21.
Forsyth Feral Fix
Humane Solution has arranged for North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Hospital to come to Forsyth County Animal Control to host Forsyth Feral Fix, which aims to spay and neuter wild cats in cat colonies throughout Forsyth County, from January 19 – 21.
