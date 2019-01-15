Forsyth Feral Fix

January 15, 2019

Humane Solution has arranged for North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Hospital to come to Forsyth County Animal Control to host Forsyth Feral Fix, which aims to spay and neuter wild cats in cat colonies throughout Forsyth County, from January 19 – 21.
