Forsyth Creek Week

March 15, 2018

Kernersville will kick off its participation in Forsyth Creek Week with a special presentation by the Town’s stormwater manager during a Lunch and Learn series lecture at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Thursday, March 15.
