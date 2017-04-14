Forsyth County Democratic Party elections

The Forsyth County Democratic Party held elections during its annual convention on Saturday, April 8, with much of the organization’s officials remaining intact.
Eric Ellison was re-elected chairman, while Cam Choinere was elected first vice chair. Phillip Carter returns as second vice chair, and Isaiah Fletcher was elected third vice chair. For more, see the Thursday, April 13, 2017 edition.
