Former teacher indicted

December 6, 2018

A grand jury has indicted a former East Forsyth High School teacher who was arrested by Kernersville police this past August and charged with multiple sex offenses involving two male students at the school.
Rebecca Carol Swinson, 38, of Ridgeview Avenue in Winston-Salem, was indicted on Monday, Nov. 26. For more, see the Thursday, December 6, 2018 edition.

