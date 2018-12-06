A grand jury has indicted a former East Forsyth High School teacher who was arrested by Kernersville police this past August and charged with multiple sex offenses involving two male students at the school.
Rebecca Carol Swinson, 38, of Ridgeview Avenue in Winston-Salem, was indicted on Monday, Nov. 26. For more, see the Thursday, December 6, 2018 edition.
Former teacher indicted
A grand jury has indicted a former East Forsyth High School teacher who was arrested by Kernersville police this past August and charged with multiple sex offenses involving two male students at the school.
Previous post: Ken Idol recognized
Next post: Coaches Who Care