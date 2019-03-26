Food truck festival

The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville is hosting The Kernersville Food Truck Festival on Sunday, April 14 from 12-7 p.m. with a portion of the sales going to the Belle Raisers Foundation, Inc., a local family raising funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 23 & 24, 2019 edition.