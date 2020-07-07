Piedmont Triad Regional Food Council is launching a Food Talks Series on Wednesday, July 8, offering virtual conversations to support an equitable and economically sustainable food system.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 7, 2020 edition.
Food Talks Series
Piedmont Triad Regional Food Council is launching a Food Talks Series on Wednesday, July 8, offering virtual conversations to support an equitable and economically sustainable food system.
Previous post: Member of the Year
Next post: Town Hall Fourth of July