Food drive

Union Cross Baptist Church will hold a food drive in “Memory of Bobby Bond” on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Donations may be dropped off safely in the church parking lot and will be sent to Crisis Control. Items that are needed include canned meats (such as chicken stew and beef stew) canned potatoes, greens, and bread. Cash donations will also be accepted. The church is located at 4350 High Point Road.