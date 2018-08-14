There are big plans on the horizon at historic Körner’s Folly on South Main Street, including development of a new visitor center that will see the launch of a $750,000 fundraising campaign next fall with the promise of a matching donation from the Town of Kernersville once completed.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 14, 2018 edition.
Folly visitor center
