Fitzgerald

Bud Fitzgerald, 74, went home to be with the Lord October 27, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday October 30, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Kernersville where he was a member, with Dr. Stephen Martin and Rev. Allen Byerly officiating. Interment will be in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will visit with friends in the church fellowship building immediately following the service at the church on Tuesday.

A native of Portsmouth, Virginia, Bud was the son of the late Ella Lucille Payne and Cletus Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr.

He graduated from Kernersville High School and later attended Guilford College. He served his country with the United States Army. Bud was the owner of Fitzgerald Printing Solutions for over twenty five years.

Bud served his church in numerous capacities including duties as a Deacon, Treasurer, Head Usher and other functions of the church. He also was a Mason and had been a member of the Kernersville Lions Club.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-two years, Lydia Good Fitzgerald of the home; daughter Kristen Fitzgerald Hendrix and Neal of Charlotte; son Curt Fitzgerald of Kernersville; grandchildren Jake Fitzgerald, Jack Hendrix, and Ella Haze Hendrix; and numerous extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kernersville, 401 Oakhurst Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com