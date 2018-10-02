The Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department will hold an old-fashioned chicken stew and fireworks show at the Etta Lea and Lawrence Pope Memorial Park site on Friday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. so that the public can provide further input when it comes to planning for the 86-acre area.
KPRD officials are calling it “Fireworks in the Fall.” For more, see the Tuesday, October 2, 2018 edition.
Fireworks in the fall
